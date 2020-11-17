Skip to Content
Imperial County Board of Supervisors discusses coronavirus plans

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY- Within the last 7 days the county has reported an average of slightly more than 92 new cases of coronavirus per day.

It gets worse. The number of confirmed infections is currently doubling every 140 days.

It's something the state is taking very seriously. Just Monday, California Governor Newsom announced 28 counties would move back into the state's most restrictive coronavirus tier. Nine others would revert to the moderate tier.

Last week Newsom joined forces with governors in Oregon, and Washington to issue a travel advisory. It calls for all out-of-state travelers to quarantine once arriving in, or returning to, one of those three states.

Neither action will have much impact on Imperial County. It never lowered its infection rate to move up in the state's coronavirus rankings, so it will not move down. Still, County leaders and health officials are preparing for the new surge.

Tuesday on the Evening Edition, News 11's Gianella Ghiglino will have an update on how the Board of Supervisors plans to dealt with the second wave.

