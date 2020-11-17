Further postponement?

News

CIF bracing for another prep sports delay.

The California Interscholastic Federation could be looking at another postponement for it's prep sports programs due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

On Monday afternoon, a CIF state media release announced that competitions will not be allowed among affiliated schools until "new guidance" is put in place.

This in accordance of California's governor and the California Department of Public Health.

CIF programs, including all the prep programs in the Imperial Valley have already delayed Fall sports to the Spring semester back in July.

Prior to Monday's announcement, Fall sports practices were originally slated to begin on December 12th, with respective seasons previously scheduled to begin in early January.

An Emergency Executive CIF Committee Meeting is scheduled to take place on Friday to discuss the possible postponement of the early January start dates for prep sports in California.

