Dolly Parton helps fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine research

News

Moderna becomes the second successful coronavirus vaccine

(KYMA, KECY) - Dolly Parton donates $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University.

CNN reports that the legendary performer's donation helped fund Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the second successful coronavirus vaccine.

Sources say the vaccine is 94.5% effective against the virus.

Parton's name appears in the preliminary report on the vaccine among sponsors like the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Dr. Anthony Fauci heads, and Emory University.

She originally donated to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in honor of her friend and Vanderbilt professor of surgery, Dr. Naji Abumrad.