Amazon launches new online pharmacy

News

Retail giant enters yet another new multi-million dollar market



Online retail giant Amazon opened its online pharmacy Tuesday, allowing customers to get new prescriptions or refills dropped at their door in days.

Amazon's pharmacy offers a variety of commonly prescribed medications including creams, pills, and even refrigerated drugs like insulin.

Customers will need to create a profile and have their doctors send the prescriptions right to Amazon, and most insurance will be accepted. If you're uninsured and a prime member, you can still get a discount on both generic and name brand drugs.

This comes at a time when the pandemic is forcing more and more consumers to stay home. Drugstores across the country have been trying to adjust by offering curbside pickup and same-day deliveries in many markets. Walgreens has partnered with fedex to aid its delivery service.

While Amazon pharmacy offers a variety of drugs, the company says they won't ship opioids, or any other drugs with a high risk of being abused.