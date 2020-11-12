Fallen Officers Monument dedication set for this Saturday

News

The Fraternal Order of Police Yuma Chapter will host the event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Saturday, November 14, 2020, The Fraternal Order of Police will dedicate its Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial monument.

The Ceremony is set to start at 9 a.m. at the monument which is located on the west end of the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex located at 1700 E. 8th Street.

"It gives it a solid place, that not only the surviving family-members can come and remember their loved ones. But, also gives the community a place to see and then learn about the folks that have been killed in the line-of-duty while serving this area." said by Eric Egan, President of the Yuma Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.