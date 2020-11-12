Cardwell Trial: Scientist testifies about blood evidence

News

News 11's Crystal Jimenez provides continuing coverage of the case

YUMA. Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - A forensic biologist took the stand Thursday talk about traces of Celine Carreno’s blood found on several items taken from the Cardwell home.

Christie Johnson is a Forensic Biologists for the United States Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory (USACIL).

Johnson testified during Jared Cardwell's murder trial. Cardwell's accused of killing the 20-month old girl. She was his stepdaughter.

Johnson told the court, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) sent several items out for blood, saliva, and DNA testing. They included Celine's pillow, pillowcase, blanket, pajamas, and a dress. A baby wipe, one of Cardwell's shirts, and a five-foot strip of carpet from the home were also screened. Johnson told the court all the objects had questionable stains on them.

Testing revealed the girl's pajamas and blanket had her blood on them. The biologist said Cardwell's shirt and the baby wipe had blood on them too. Investigators also found the child's blood on her bedroom wall.

The defense tried to debunk the evidence, by questioning its age. Cardwell's attorney claimed it's impossible to tell how old the blood was. However, he could not explain away its presence on the items.

