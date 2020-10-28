NCIS investigator testifies in Jared Cardwell trial
Naval investigator describes crime scene to jurors - News 11's Crystal Jimenez reports
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Naval investigator took the stand Wednesday as the trial of former Marine Jared Cardwell continued in a Yuma courtroom.
Cardwell's accused of killing is 20-month-old stepdaughter. He faces second-degree murder charges.
News 11's Crystal Jimenez provides a recap of the Cardwell trial from the Yuma County Courthouse:
Naval Criminal Investigation Service (NCIS) agent Sgt. Jeremy Greene talked about photos of the home Cardwell shared with ex-wife, Beatriz Carreno. Carreno was the toddler's mother.
One photo showed dark colored droplets on the wall near Celine's bed. Greene said those droplets turned out to be blood.
Today on News 11's Early Edition, Crystal Jimenez provides more details from inside the courtroom as Cardwell's trial enters its third week.
