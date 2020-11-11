Veterans Day 2020: Offers and freebies

News

Dining deals for active and retired members of the armed services

(KYMA, KECY) - To thank veterans and active-duty personnel, restaurants and businesses offer free meals, deals, and more.

7-Eleven: Veterans with a Veterans Advantage account can link their account to the convenience store chain's 7Rewards loyalty program to get special offers including a free cup of coffee for Veterans Day. Learn more at www.7-eleven.com.

Applebee's: Offers a free meal from a special menu but offers can vary.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.

Chili's Grill & Bar: Free meal from a special menu.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Denny's: Free "Build Your Own Grand Slam" from 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Dunkin': Free doughnut of your choice.

Famous Dave's: Free Lunch Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich with side.

IHOP: Veterans and Active Duty Military can receive free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancakes on Wednesday, November 11. The offer is available for dine-in from 7 am to 7 pm at participating locations. Beverages and gratuity not included. Proof of military service will need to be shown and there is a limit of 1 per guest.

Golden Corral: Through Nov. 30, Golden Corral is handing out free meal and beverage cards to all active-duty military and veterans. The cards can be used once through May 31 for lunch or dinner Monday through Thursday.

Little Caesars: Free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores: Purchase one roller grill item and get a second free and a fountain drink or coffee of any size for free.

Olive Garden: Offers a free entree, from a select menu, for all active-duty military or veteran who presents valid proof of service. Offer is good for dine-in visits only.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert.

Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee for veterans, active service members, and their spouses Wednesday.

Texas Roadhouse: Is giving out a complimentary dinner voucher to military members this year on Veterans Day.

Wendy's: Free small breakfast combo with valid military ID from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Hours can vary by location. Service members enrolled in the Veterans Advantage program can get a free breakfast sandwich with any breakfast purchase from Wednesday through Dec. 31.

STORES

Target: Target is offering a 10% discount to veterans and active-duty military through Nov. 11 to commemorate Veterans Day! The discount is valid online and in stores. This is the fourth year they have offered the discount and it is available to all U.S. active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families between Nov. 1-11. To get the discount, you'll need to visit target.com/circle/military, sign in to your Target Circle account and then verify your military status.