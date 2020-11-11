C.W. McGraw students thank veterans for their service virtually

News

Kids share appreciation for the American military with video tribute

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Coronavirus prevented C.W. McGraw Elementary School from holding its annual Veteran's Day concert, but it couldn't stop its students from thanking members of our military for their service.

This year, students offered their salute virtually. Every class and grade expressed their appreciation on video, with their words, and through some very special works of art.

Thank you to Mr. Jose Ramos for sharing the video with us so we can share it with you.

