Construction at the Calexico-Mexicali Port of Entry continues

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Construction continues at the west gate of Mexicali.

La Voz de la Frontera reports the remodeling continues in the works since the drainage system must be removed from the intersection of Francisco I. Madero Avenue and Adolfo López Mateos Boulevard.

It will be the construction of the bridge that will allow the transit of the raildroad.

According to the local Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry president, José Inzunza Ronquillo, the drainage system will pass underneath the train. Therefore, the pipeline must be removed as part of the remodeling project.

The new project includes railroad tracks, a vehicular bridge, and a new pedestrian crossing that was recently discontinued.