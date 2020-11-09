YCSO investigate the deaths of two men found inside home

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) investigates the death of two men found inside a home over the weekend.

Deputies found both men in a home Saturday night at the 3700 block of E. County 5th Street in Roll, Ariz.

Upon arrival, deputies met with the reporting party who found both bodies inside the home.

One of the men was identified as 49-year-old Salvador Zermeno Jr., of Roll, Ariz.

The other individual has yet to be identified.

YCSO said foul play is suspected.

The case remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.