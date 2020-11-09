Trump Religious Advisor Passes Away
BELTSVILLE, Md. (KYMA/KECY) - Bishop Harry Jackson, pastor of the Hope Christian Church who was also known to be an adviser to President Trump, has died.
The church posted on their website a statement announcing his death monday.
No other details were released.
Jackson was a conservative activist and the president's Evangelical religious adviser.
According to Jackson's twitter page-- he also led a prayer at The White House during Easter weekend.
The church noted a memorial service for Jackson is in the works.
