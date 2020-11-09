Trump Religious Advisor Passes Away

News

BELTSVILLE, Md. (KYMA/KECY) - Bishop Harry Jackson, pastor of the Hope Christian Church who was also known to be an adviser to President Trump, has died.

The church posted on their website a statement announcing his death monday.

No other details were released.

Jackson was a conservative activist and the president's Evangelical religious adviser.

According to Jackson's twitter page-- he also led a prayer at The White House during Easter weekend.

The church noted a memorial service for Jackson is in the works.