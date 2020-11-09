Drugs and weapon seized at Highway 86 checkpoint

News

Agents recover the stolen vehicle and seized drugs and a loaded gun.

SALTON SEA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents seized drugs and a loaded weapon from a stolen vehicle last Friday at the Highway 86 checkpoint.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said a man driving a silver Jeep Cherokee was sent to secondary inspection after a canine alerted its vehicle.

As agents searched the car, they found a weapon along with marijuana inside a bag in the back seat.

They also found drug paraphernalia with two glass pipes, a hypodermic needle, and a small digital scale inside the center console of the car.

CBP said record checks of the vehicle revealed it was stolen out of San Diego.

The driver was arrested and held for further processing.

Agents also found a bag of methamphetamine in the driver's pockets.

Record checks revealed the 35-year-old man had an extensive criminal record with multiple felony convictions.

The total weight of the meth was 4.61 grams, with an estimated value of $230.

The weight of the marijuana was 5.61 grams, with an estimated value of $140.