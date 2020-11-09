3 dead, 5 injured after car crash on I-8

News

The California Highway Patrol says one 16-year-old and two 20-year-old's were killed in a crash.

(KYMA, KECY) - A car crash over the weekend on Interstate 8 Eastbound of In-Ko-Pah kills three people and leaves five others injured.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the crash happened on Sunday just after 9:30 p.m.

It said a 16-year-old drove a Toyota Solera with his 16-year-old passenger when he made an unsafe turn causing the car to leave the roadway and rollover.

The driver was ejected from the car and landed on the ground.

He died of his injuries at the scene.

Paramedics took the passenger to El Centro Regional Medical Center for treatment.

CHP says the other crash happened in the same area.

A 20-year-old man was driving a 2006 Toyota Sequoia with four other people when he made an unsafe turn causing the car to leave the roadway and crashed into the side of a mountain.

Due to the impact of the crash, the 20-year-old passenger died of his injuries at the scene.

Paramedics took the 20-year-old driver to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Officials say the other passengers in the car were two other 20-year-olds, a 19-year-old and an 18-year-old.

CHP continues to investigate the crash.