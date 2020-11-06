Yuma Police Department’s ‘Most Wanted’
YPD's top suspects for November 6, 2020
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released its weekly list of the most wanted suspects in the community.
YPD urges you to call local law enforcement if you have any information on the suspects listed below.
Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. Instead, call 9-1-1, 78-CRIME, or (928) 782-7463.
Manuel Agustin Carlos
- Hispanic male, 28
- Height 6’0
- Weight 215 lbs
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Tattoos: Right arm – silhouette / wolf paw / “MAC” / “RIP”, right wrist – “cross” / “Family”, left arm – “AZ.”
- Wanted for: His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count One, Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor, a class four felony.
Teran G. Twist Jr.
- Native American Male, 25
- Height 5’9
- Weight 210 lbs
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Tattoos: “vicious” on right eyebrow, “Kwapa” on right cheek, “pride” on left cheek.
- Wanted for: His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count One, Misconduct involving weapons, a class four felony Count Two, Criminal Damage, a class five felony.
Jaime Kim Turner Jr.
- Black Male, 26
- Height 5’7
- Weight 201 lbs
- Black hair, Brown eyes
- Tattoos: crosses under both eyes, “T” on left hand, “Y” on right hand, image of seeing eye on neck.
- Wanted for: His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Theft, a class six felony. Count Two, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony.
Nahiella Ramirez
- Hispanic Female, 30
- Height 5’2
- Weight 126 lbs
- Black hair, Brown eyes
- Wanted for: Her probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count One, Attempted Robbery, a class five felony.
