Yuma Police Department’s ‘Most Wanted’

News

YPD's top suspects for November 6, 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released its weekly list of the most wanted suspects in the community.

YPD urges you to call local law enforcement if you have any information on the suspects listed below.

Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. Instead, call 9-1-1, 78-CRIME, or (928) 782-7463.

Manuel Agustin Carlos

Hispanic male, 28

Height 6’0

Weight 215 lbs

Brown hair, brown eyes

Tattoos: Right arm – silhouette / wolf paw / “MAC” / “RIP”, right wrist – “cross” / “Family”, left arm – “AZ.”

Wanted for: His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count One, Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor, a class four felony.

Teran G. Twist Jr.

Native American Male, 25

Height 5’9

Weight 210 lbs

Black hair, brown eyes

Tattoos: “vicious” on right eyebrow, “Kwapa” on right cheek, “pride” on left cheek.

Wanted for: His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count One, Misconduct involving weapons, a class four felony Count Two, Criminal Damage, a class five felony.

Jaime Kim Turner Jr.

Black Male, 26

Height 5’7

Weight 201 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Tattoos: crosses under both eyes, “T” on left hand, “Y” on right hand, image of seeing eye on neck.

Wanted for: His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Theft, a class six felony. Count Two, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony.

Nahiella Ramirez