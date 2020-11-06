Nearly 28,000 ballots remain to be counted in Imperial County

News

The Registrar of Voters estimates 60% out of the 84,000 registered voters in Imperial County voted.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- Poll workers with the Imperial County Registrar of Voters are working hard counting ballots.

As states across the nation are rushing to count ballots in Imperial county, more than 50% of ballots received remain to be counted.

“We have tallied a little over 22,000 votes we still have about 28,000 ballots remaining to be counted at this time," said Linsey Dale, Imperial County Information Officer.

“Counting those ballots takes longer. So we just want to remind the public to be patient. This is different than other elections," said Dale.