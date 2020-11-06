Man arrested for allegedly killing woman in Yuma

News

Police say the 21-year-old suspect is in custody.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police arrested a Yuma man who allegedly murdered a woman on Tuesday.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said a 21-year-old man was arrested Friday morning in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Kirstion Fish from Oregon.

On Tuesday, police found a woman's body shortly after noon between County 18th Street and Avenue 1E in Yuma.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case; please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime.