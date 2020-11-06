Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:57 pm

Man arrested for allegedly killing woman in Yuma

Screen Shot 2020-11-06 at 1.46.46 PM

Police say the 21-year-old suspect is in custody.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police arrested a Yuma man who allegedly murdered a woman on Tuesday.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said a 21-year-old man was arrested Friday morning in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Kirstion Fish from Oregon.

RELATED STORY: YPD finds dead woman in Yuma neighborhood

On Tuesday, police found a woman's body shortly after noon between County 18th Street and Avenue 1E in Yuma.

This case is still under investigation. 

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case; please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime.

Crime / Top Stories / Video / Yuma County

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content