YPD find dead woman in Yuma neighborhood

News

Police have not released further details on the body that was found Tuesday afternoon.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police found a dead body on Tuesday afternoon.

The Yuma Police Department said it found the body just after noon between County 18th Street and Avenue 1E in Yuma.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman described as either Caucasian or light-skinned Hispanic with brown hair and pink or red highlights between the ages of 20-30 years.

YPD does not say the motive, nor has anyone been arrested.

Detectives are currently actively investigating this case.

YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call them at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime.