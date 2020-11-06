Skip to Content
today at 6:42 pm
Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia secures third term

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY)- Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia who represents Imperial Valley in the state capitol has secured a third term.

“I think that's a testament to the great work our entire team has done, we have an amazing team working in the district as well as in Sacramento representing what I believe is the interest of Imperial County,” said Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D). 

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia says his reelection means that he will continue to expand current programs. Assemblymember Garcia has been a staunch advocate for ending digital redlining—and making sure all students in imperial Valley have internet access.

“We will be proposing a number of legislative fixes for programs  that exist for local communities to improve infrastructure related to connectivity when it comes to internet services.”

Garcia also says as COVID rises vulnerable communities need more access to resources like personal protective equipment.

“You can expect additional investments into these hotspot areas that specifically are home to essential workers agriculture communities like ours will require us to pay additional attention,” said Garcia.

Assemblyman Garcia added that he will also focus his efforts on securing federal money to clean up the Salton Sea.

Imperial County

Gianella Ghiglino

