News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police are currently at the scene of a warrant arrest on 1st Street and 16th Avenue.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Arizona State Gang Task Force, and the Yuma Police Department are at the scene.

Use caution and avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

