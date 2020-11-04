CBP: Gang member arrested in Calexico

News

Agents say the man had a prior conviction out of New York City.

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested an 18th Street gang member from Mexico after illegally entering the U.S. Monday morning,

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say agents apprehended the man 30 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry.

After agents took the man to the El Centro rally point for screening, they found the 33-year-old man had a prior conviction for second-degree robbery out of New York City.

The man is held in federal custody pending removal back to Mexico.