Two dead in UTV crash at Imperial Sand Dunes

News

Authorities say two men died in two separate incidents over the weekend.

(KYMA, KECY) - Two people were killed in a utility terrain vehicle accident (UTV) at the Imperial Sand Dunes in two separate accidents over the weekend.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the first incident happened last Friday around 5:30 p.m.

It says a 32-year-old man from El Mirage, Ariz., was speeding in a 2020 Can-Am Maverick near Gecko Road south of SR-78 when he lost control of his UTV, causing it to turn several times.

The driver died of his injuries at the scene.

The second incident happened about two hours later.

CHP says a 40-year-old from Oceanside, Calif., was riding in a 2016 Yamaha YXZ1000R while being towed without a seatbelt and helmet when he made an unsafe turning movement causing the Yamaha to overturn.

The man was ejected from the vehicle causing the Yamaha to land on top of him.

He died of his injuries.

Authorities continue to investigate the accident.