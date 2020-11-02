The City of Somerton is offering its residents some assistance

News

The City of Somerton kicks off its first-ever 'Gobble Gobble' event aimed at helping its residents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Saturday November 7, 2020, city staff and members of Muslims for Humanity will be at Somerton's Joe Munoz Park at 245 Fern Street handing out food.

From 9 a.m. to noon city staff and volunteers will hand out a 150 hams and boxes of food to residents. Also being handed out are 50 turkeys which have been set aside for those who received vouchers during the census.

"Because we care, we don't like to see our families struggle. In the last couple of months, it has been nine months already now. So, we've seen people struggling left and right and it's hard to see that and we want to give as much as we can. Council has that ambition to keep on doing it every year." said Jerry Cabrera, Somerton's City Manager.

Hams and food boxes will be available while supplies last