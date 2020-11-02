Don Jr. praises father’s accomplishments ahead of Election Day

News

News 11's Crystal Jimenez sits down for a conversation with President Donald Trump's oldest son

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Donald Trump, Jr. had a message for the area's Latino voters when he visited Yuma Sunday night: your vote is important.

Don Jr. spoke to a large crowd at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, including many local Latinos.

Almost 24% of Arizona's eligible voters are Hispanic. The number climbs to 31% in California, according to the Pew Research Center. That makes it an attractive demographic for candidates on both sides of the aisle.

Trump says his father is fighting for the values Latinos hold dear.

"Whether it be school choice, whether it be education, whether it be life whether it's the religious liberties my father has been fighting for." Donald Trump Jr.

He pointed to his father's efforts on behalf of Hispanic Americans over just the past year.

In February of 2019, President Trump introduced the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act. This was in hopes to give one million children the opportunity to attend any school they wanted. However the bill was only introduced to the House of Representatives, but never proceeded any further.

In January of 2019, President Trump took action to safeguard student's right to pray in schools. This being the religious liberties Don Jr. spoke about.

More recently in July of 2020, President Trump signed an executive order, the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative. With this Hispanic Americans’ had better access to educational and economic opportunities.

