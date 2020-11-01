Locals rally in support of Donald Trump

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Attendees showed up to the rally Sunday night to express their support for President Trump's re-election as we get closer to election day.

The Trump Campaign has maintained a steady presence in Arizona as the battle for the swing state continues.

Over 200 people were in attendance during today's event. Even while big events like these have been largely frowned upon as the pandemic continues.

One local however said he was glad Donald Trump Jr. visited Yuma one last time before election day.

"I think people made up their minds up already but I you know they’re fighting for each last vote so I give them credit for coming here and both parties democrats and republics. Arizona is a very independent free thinking state.” Joseph Waterford - Yuma local

This was the last event expected before Election Day from the Trump Campaign.

Tomorrow, News 11's Crystal Jimenez is speaking to Donald Trump Jr. on issues pertaining to Yuma County.