Locals rally for Biden-Harris campaign

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), A group of Biden supporters gathered in Calexico to rally for the Democratic ticket hoping to sway last-minute voters in Imperial County.

“We’re hoping that all our grass root efforts are paying off. We’re phone banking for the Harris campaign," said Annette Gonzalez Buttner, Imperial County Democratic Central Committee chair.

“We’re seeing a lot more people register as democrats and we’re seeing a lot of non-democrats voting for the Democratic ticket," said Buttner.

Buttner says everything is on the line this election.

“We don't want medical and medicare to be taken away from our senior citizens and anyone who needs healthcare. Just the option to have simple services that we’re losing every day," said Buttner.

Some voters are hoping new candidates will bring local change.

“The biggest change would be addressing the New River and the Salton Sea because that limits a lot of economic development here in Imperial County. Once you can address the environmental issues, a lot of problems start clearing up," said Sky Ainsworth, El Centro resident.

“I know that we’re not as excited as we should be, for a candidate like Biden," said Gilberto Manzanarez, Calexico resident.



Manzanarez, a local community advocate wants to encourage young voters to vote, even if Biden wasn't their top choice.

“This election is just way too important to ignore the danger I feel that is coming to our democracy. So swallow your pride and vote Biden," said Manzanarez.

Just ten miles North in El Centro, a group of president Trump supporters gathered to rally for the Trump-Pence campaign.

About a dozen cars decorated in Trump gear and U.S. flags paraded through the city to raise noise for the president.

The turnout for the Trump rally was low compared to previous weekends where hundreds were in attendance.

We asked to interview some of the Trump supporters that were present at the rally, but they all declined to be interviewed.