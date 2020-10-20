Skip to Content
New coronavirus testing site opens in Brawley

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County health officials are bracing for another battle with coronavirus.

Just Tuesday morning, El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) reported a rise in the number of the number of virus patients currently hospitalized.

County health officials also report a rise in new cases. The numbers continue to climb even as access to testing for the virus declines.

Earlier this month, the Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) told the County Board of Supervisors increased testing was the key to moving up in the state of California's coronavirus rankings. However, ICPHD said the closure of many testing facilities was preventing the county from getting the number of negative tests needed.

Now, a familiar face in the Valley's fight against coronavirus is answering the call. VO Medical Center is opening another facility in Brawley. The new facility will focus on testing the uninsured, and on those who may not have the means to pay for testing.

The husband and wife team behind the clinic were amongst the first health care providers in Imperial County to spearhead testing efforts early on in the pandemic.

Gianella Ghiglino

