ECRMC sees rise in COVID-19 patients

Imperial County hospital braces for second wave - CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC), is seeing a second wave of coronavirus patients.

The hospital had seen major improvements in COVID-19 patients for several weeks they only had about a dozen coronavirus patients.

"We went from being as low to nine patients one day we then climbed to 15 then 17 and all of a sudden we're sitting at 31, 32 COVID-19 patients," said Adolphe Edward, ECRMC CEO.

Edward said ECRMC learned a lot from the first wave of coronavirus, which has helped the hospital enhance care at the hospital.

