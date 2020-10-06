Imperial County faces coronavirus testing dilemma

News

Fewer people getting tested, but more negative results needed to reopen more businesses

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County faces a tough situation when it comes to coronavirus. It needs to show more negative test results at a time when fewer residents are getting tested.

Right now, the county is in the purple tier, meaning it's in the state's most restrictive status. Many businesses and public recreation sites can't fully reopen until it moves up a tier.

Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday, that an increase in testing could help. ICPHD says it needs more people to test negative for the county to make positive progress.

The problem: few Valley residents feel the need to get screened. Testing turn out has been so low in recent weeks, Optumserve has closed several of its community test sites because they were so underused. Right now, only its Brawley location remains open.

