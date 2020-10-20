Skip to Content
$20K reward offered for information on drive-by shooting that killed infant

MESA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mesa police continue to search for the person responsible for a shooting that left one infant death and wounding several others.

Police said the suspect opened fire on a crowd gathered near food trucks over the weekend.

Police offered a $20,000 reward to bring those responsible for the crime.

It confirmed the one-year-old died at a hospital on Sunday.

On Monday, police spokesman Nikolas Rasheta said the other six victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They include three children — ages 6, 9 and 16 — and three adults.

Authorities say they were not all from the same family.

All victims were among a crowd in front of food trucks in a parking lot when a person in an SUV pulled over, shot into the crowd, and sped off.

