Sex offender in Yuma moves again

Leed had previously registered a new address in September

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A registered sex offender changes his home address again.

The Yuma Police Department says Russell Stephen Leed, 33, now lives at the 2400 block of south 34th Drive in Yuma.

In September, police had provided a new address for Leed, but say he once again changed location.

He is described as 6 feet, 9 inches, 355 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes and is a level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.