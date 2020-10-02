Local politicians react to POTUS having COVID-19

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local politicians wish President Donald Trump and First Lady, Melania, a speedy and complete recovery from their coronavirus diagnosis.

The President confirmed late Thursday night, both had tested positive for the virus. In a tweet, he wrote:

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Arizona State Representative Tim Dunn (R-Dist. 13) said the President always rant the risk for catching the virus. Dunn told News 11's Crystal Jimenez he feels Trump lead by example, going out in public to prove it was safe to reopen the economy.

State Representative Charlene Fernandez, (D-Dist. 4) said the diagnosis proves the need to remain vigilant, in spite of decreases in cases in Yuma County.

State Senator Lisa Otondo, (D-Dist. 4) agreed. Otondo said the President should serve as a reminder the pandemic is not over yet.

All the leaders urged the public to keep wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining safe social distances to prevent a second wave of coronavirus.

