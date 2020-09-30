Suspect accused of hitting two police vehicles is formally charged

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 33-year-old suspect was charged on Monday after allegedly with striking two police cars last week.

On September 23, police tried to stop Enriquez at the Jack in the Box located at 151 W. 16th Street.

That's when police said Enriquez drove his vehicle in reverse, ramming an occupied police vehicle. Police said he then drove forward, striking another police vehicle.

After leaving Jack in the Box, police said Enriquez hit a curb, disabling his car. That's when officers said he ran off to try and escape.

Police said Enriquez was ultimately caught near 16th Street and 4th Avenue.

Enriquez is charged with two counts of unlawful flight law enforcement, two counts of aggravated assault on officer, and criminal damage.

He remains on a $65,000 bond.