Baja California officials continue to investigate alleged torture at temporary youth shelter

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The government continues to investigate the System for Family Integral Development of Baja California (DIF) for the recent escape of minors registered within the last months in Mexicali.

DIF continues to investigate to punish those responsible for the lack of care of children.

The Baja California Ministry of Honesty and Public Function, Vicenta Espinoza, says an investigation has been opened and that a criminal complaint against those responsible for the torture will be filed.

Espinoza says those accused od mistreating children are administrative personnel from the past administration, and top-level officials are also involved.

She did not rule out that the wife of the former governor Francisco Vega is responsible since she was in charge of the DIF in Baja California at that time.