Punishment room under investigation at Tijuana shelter

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-A shelter punishment room is under investigation after it was found in Tijuana at the System for Family Integral Development of Baja California (DIF).

The punishment room, also called a reflection room, is for minors who misbehaved, leading to a low diet and care of the children.

Officials say a punishment room was not found in Mexicali, the director of the institution, Blanca Estela Fabela, said the place in Tijuana was reported to authorities.

She continues to make sure minors are provided with the appropiate care as the institutions lack spaces since they are overcrowded.

Fabela says the previous personnel involved in the mismanagement of DIF has been fired. New programs are implemented in the facility to guarantee the proper care of the minors under the guardianship of DIF.