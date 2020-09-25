“Week in Paradise” winners to be announced today

News

News 11 and 13 On Your Side will announce the winners at 6 p.m.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Today is the big drawing where ten people will have the opportunity to win one of the amazing getaways provided by Amberly's Place.

News 11 and 13 On Your Side will be drawing the tickets at 6 p.m.

This fundraiser, in its 16th year now, helps Amberly's Place with funds and resources for its victims.

Trevor Umphress from Amberly's Place says they sold tickets to help victims of domestic abuse getting a new lock for their door, fixing a broken window for another victim, or even new clothes or medications.

Winners will have until December 2021 to redeem their prize.

Tune in to News 11 at 6 p.m. to see who will win the big prize.