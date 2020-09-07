Amberly’s Place brings back its “Week in Paradise” fundraiser

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Amberly's Place is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year, "A Week in Paradise," where you can win big-ticket prizes for just a small price.

This fundraiser, in its 16th year now, helps Amberly's Place with funds and resources for its victims.

Trevor Umphress from Amberly's Place (AP) says they help a quarter of the Yuma County population 365-days of the year.

By purchasing a ticket you will be contributing to a victim of domestic abuse getting a new lock for their door, fixing a broken window for another victim, or even new clothes or medications.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased here. Their goal this year is to sell 5,000 tickets.

An "Early Bird Drawing" will be held virtually on September 13 at 6 p.m. at the Z Fun Factory.

The winner for this drawing will win:

2021 Season Passes to Waylon's Water World (4) sponsored by Waylon's Water World ; Day at Z Fun Factory for 4 with dinner, go-karts, miniature golf, arcade games sponsored by Z Fun Factory.

The main drawing will also be virtual on September 25 at 6 p.m. at Amberly's Place.

Ten people will have the opportunity to win one of the prizes provided by Amberly's Place sponsor. The biggest prize this year includes 7-days in Oahu, Hawaii, for two people. And winners have until December of 2021 to redeem their prize.