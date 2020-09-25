Cibola High School teacher selected for national webinar

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said a Cibola High School teacher was selected to present in the national webinar that addresses the impact of hybrid and distance learning on first-year teachers.

Jose Villasenor, a first-year English teacher, joined other panelists from Oklahoma and Alabama on Thursday to discuss what other teachers have experienced during virtual and hybrid settings.

“Being selected for this event is a huge honor,” Villasenor said. “It means that I am able to represent not just [Yuma Union High School District], but the community that I am happily involved in. Being a first-year teacher, I think any opportunity that comes up to represent my community is important to partake in.”

Villasenor graduated from Kofa High School and spent time student teaching at Cibola during the 2019-20 school year.

“Being a YUHSD graduate had a huge benefit on how I adjusted with the school,” Villasenor added. “As a student, I knew the bell system, testing, and was familiar with programs within the district. Participating in sports also plays a big role, as it helped me transition from athlete to coach at the school. With all of this familiarity, I felt comfortable and at ease when it came to working as a first-year teacher. I was prepared in the sense that I already knew a routine for the school. I also knew the support was within reach, and I wasn't going to feel alone.”