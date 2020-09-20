UPDATE: Woman accused of sending ricin letter to President Trump is arrested

News

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - A woman suspected of trying to poison President Trump has been arrested at the New York-Canada border.

Officials say the woman has been taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and is most probably going to face federal charges.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have stated the ricin letter appeared to have originated in Canada, and intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump.

Other details about the suspect and arrest were not immediately made available.

[Related: Poisoned letter sent to President Trump]