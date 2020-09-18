U.S. Marshals arrest 262 suspects, rescue five missing children in Oklahoma

News

Authorities said this was a two-month-long operation

(KYMA, KECY) - 262 people were arrested, and five missing children were rescued in Oklahoma City after a two-month-long anti-gang operation.

The U.S. Marshals Service said of those suspects arrested, 141 individuals were gang-members.

The children were located and recovered as part of the operation.

NTD News said officials also recovered 72 firearms, 9 kilograms of narcotics, and about $17,000 in cash.

“Operation Triple Beam OKC was a targeted enforcement initiative by the Marshals and their partners to address violent crime in and around Oklahoma City,” said U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Oklahoma Johnny Kuhlman to news outlets.

“Our primary goal with operations like OTB is to make communities safer. When we arrest these violent fugitives, we are also removing guns and narcotics from our streets. We believe these efforts have an immediate, positive impact on the communities we serve.”

A few weeks ago, officials found eight missing children in a five-day rescue operation over the weekend.