U.S. Marshals rescue missing children during “Operation Homecoming”

(KYMA, KECY)-Authorities found eight missing children in a five-day rescue operation over the weekend.

The U.S. Marshals Southern District of Indiana, Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, in coordination with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), conducted a "Homecoming" operation to recover missing children throughout the Indianapolis area.

One person was arrested and charged with alleged crimes related to parental kidnapping, intimidation, weapons possession, and custodial interference.

The children that were found are between the ages of 6 and 17. The cases are considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area victimized of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sex abuse, physical abuse, and medical or mental health conditions.

“The Marshals are committed to assisting state and local agencies with locating and recovering endangered missing children to help prevent their falling victim to crimes of violence and exploitation,” said Dan McClain, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana. “The message that we wish to convey to the missing children and their families is that we will use every resource at our disposal to find you.”