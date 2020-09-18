One teen arrested, another suspect at large in officer-involved shooting

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Police arrested a teenager, and another remains on the loose after allegedly opening fire on two Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers in Phoenix on Thursday.

AzFamily identified the first suspect as 17-year-old Luis German Espinoza Acuña.

Sources said the troopers tried serving a warrant on a wanted subject on 37th Avenue and Portland Street. However, a silver vehicle approached them and began honking the horn.

That's when one of the troopers got out of the car and the passenger in the silver vehicle raised and AK-47 rifle and fired at the troopers.

The two DPS troopers returned fire as the vehicle drove away. DPS troopers were able to take Acuña into custody, but the driver escaped.

"He began to shoot at our trooper as he exited his car," DPS director Heston Silbert during a news conference Thursday evening. "He was ambushed."

DPS is now asking the public for their help with any information that can lead to the arrest of the second suspect.

No officers were injured.

That suspect was last seen driving a silver, four-door, 2013 Infiniti with custom chrome wheels and a temporary paper license plate. If you have any information, call 1-877-272-8329.

