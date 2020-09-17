DPS searching for second suspect in officer-involved shooting; one in custody

News

PHOENIX (KYMA/KECY) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZ DPS) said officers arrested one suspect and issued a 'Blue Alert' for a second suspect who fled the scene after two detectives were attacked with gunfire in Phoenix Thursday afternoon.

According to AZ DPS's Twitter, one suspect has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting multiple rounds at two DPS detectives. That suspect was a passenger aboard a silver 2008 - 2013 Infiniti G-37 with custom wheels, temporary plates, and chipped paint below the plates.

AZDPS detectives seek public assistance locating this vehicle, believed to be a silver 2008-2013 Infinity model G-37 with custom wheels. It has a temporary plate & appears to have chipped paint below the license plate area. If seen, please call 9-1-1 immediately. pic.twitter.com/17xfuEp72S — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) September 17, 2020

DPS issued the 'Blue Alert' for the driver of the vehicle. The alert is issued when there is an officer-involved shooting, immediately following the arrest of the first suspect.

DPS is now asking the public for their help with any information that can lead to the arrest of the second suspect.

No officers were injured.

This is still developing. Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 4pm, 6pm and 10pm and KYMA News 11 at 5pm, 6pm and 10pm for the latest.