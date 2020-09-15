Crane schools will resume in-person instruction on Sept. 22

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Crane School District governing board voted to re-open district schools for in-person instruction on September 22.

The vote took place during a special meeting Monday evening, giving teachers one week to prepare.

In a previous meeting, school board officials announced that October 1st was the hypothetical target date for re-opening, but board members said that the date came too close to the scheduled parent-teacher conferences which is set to take place October 6 to 9.

Superintendent Laurie Doering reiterated that the decision was made to aline with the county's decision to reach the "minimal benchmark" criteria by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).

Board members emphasized that students are not being forced back into the classroom.

Families who are uncomfortable sending their children back to campus still have the option for online-only instruction on the Crane iLearning Academy as well as remote, school-connected learning where resources are available as outlined in the Crane Mitigation Plan, available at craneschools.org/Fall20201.aspx.