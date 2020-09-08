Family advocates “I am Vanessa Guillen” bill to assist soldiers

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Fort Hood's Specialist Vanessa Guillen's family advocates push in her name for soldiers to report sexual assault or harassment claims to a third party instead of being handled internally.

The family believes new leadership should be reinstated at Fort Hood. Claiming the base should put people that care for soldiers.

Guillen was reported missing from Fort Hood on April 22 and her remains were found in late June. Before Guillen was killed, she told the family she was being sexually harassed by a co-worker.

Since Guillen's death, many military personnel have shared their stories in social media using the #IamVanessaGuillen.

Last week, the commander of the U.S. Army's Fort Hood Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt was removed from his position and now serves as the deputy commanding general for support.

During the past couple of months, Fort Hood has been plagued by a series of incidents. Two soldiers, including Spc. Vanessa Guillen, have gone missing only to have their bodies discovered later. Soldiers assigned to the base were arrested in a prostitution sting. A number of soldiers have recently died by suicide.