Fort Hood commander loses post

FORT HOOD, Texas (KYMA, KECY)-The commander of the U.S. Army's Fort Hood is removed from his position and will no longer assume command of a division at Fort Bliss.

Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt will remain at Fort Hood and continue to serve as deputy commanding general for support. Efflandt was set to take over the 1st Armored Division soon.

Division commander is a critical step in an Army general’s career and losing a division can be a career-ending move.

During the past couple of months, Fort Hood has been plagued by a series of incidents. Two soldiers, including Spc. Vanessa Guillen, have gone missing only to have their bodies discovered later. Soldiers assigned to the base were arrested in a prostitution sting. A number of soldiers have recently died by suicide.

The commanding general of U.S. Forces Command, Gen. Michael Garrett, has directed Maj. Gen. John Richardson IV to assume command at Fort Hood, effective Wednesday.