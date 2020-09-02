Family identified in Wellton crash

News

CBP says alcohol may be a factor in crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- News 11 identifies the family involved in the Wellton car crash that left four people injured, including two children on Tuesday.

Family members confirm the victims as Chase Sixkiller, 2, Daimiani Sixkiller, 8, and parents Jason Parfait and Diana Garcia from Yuma.

The suspect who crashed into the family is behind bars after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the suspect fled the scene with two others shortly after crashing into them.

CBP says the family was traveling in a Honda Civic along Interstate-8 in Wellton when the suspect driving the Mercedez was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into them.

After the crash, agents arrived at the scene to help the family, while another agent chased the suspects to arrest them.

One of the suspects, the driver, had his first court appearance Wednesday morning. He faces one charge of leaving an accident with death or injury and four charges of aggravated assault with serious physical injury.

The suspect will be back in court next week. The other two suspects are not facing charges, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

CBP says alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

Parfait's sister says both children are recovering with non-life-threatening injuries at the Children's Hospital in Phoenix with their grandma by their side.

Parfait is at Yuma Regional Medical Center with head trauma and a broken shoulder.

Garcia was flown to a Phoenix hospital Tuesday, where she underwent surgery Wednesday morning.

As of Tuesday, the family says Garcia remains in critical condition.

Both families have set up GoFundMe pages to help with medical costs.