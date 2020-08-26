Three suspects face murder charges after 16-year-old is killed and set on fire in Mexicali

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Two men and one woman accused of killing a 16-year-old in Mexicali face murder charges.

Danna Mariam Reyes' body was found wrapped in blankets in a vacant lot.

As a preventative and precautionary measure, a Mexicali judge says the three suspects; 25-year-old Jose "N", 18-year-old Teresa Michelle, and 18-year-old Kevin Jesus will remain in custody.

The suspects are expected to be back in court on Friday, August 29.

A group in defense of woman, "Gente Diversa," says the charges against the accused should have been determined as femicide since one of the characteristics is that the victim's body was exposed in a public place.

Gente Diversa claims other elements such as the violent manner in which the young woman was killed.