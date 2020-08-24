16-year-old dies after she is stabbed and set on fire in Mexicali

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Police arrest three people after allegedly killing a 16-year-old then setting her body on fire in Mexicali over the weekend.

According to a police report, Danna Marian Reyes' body was found wrapped in blankets in a vacant lot.

On Sunday, the Director of the Forensic Medical Service, César González Vaca Director, says Reyes had multiple bruises and stabbed wounds to the neck and chest before her body was set on fire.

He says the family members have officially identified her and currently await the Public Ministry to release the burial body.

Televisa Mexicali reports the body was found on Saturday afternoon at Canaan Avenue and Barcenas Privada Villena Condesa Residential.

Video surveillance captured the moment when two men and one woman driving a black Hyundai got to the location and set Reyes's body on fire.

Police say one of the men arrested, is the victim's husband.

So far in 2020, three femicides have been registered in Mexicali.