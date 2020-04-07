Making a Difference: War on Hunger

News

Local group's campaign to combat hunger going on this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a combination of love for their community and the love of competition.

The Dezert Syndicate Car Club has worked hard to promote community involvement between the car community and local non-profits. Their 'War on Hunger' Campaign is a year around effort to help non-profits like the Yuma Community Food Bank and the Crossroads Mission. Among their own members they collect cases of water which are in turn donated to area first responders during the summer months.

During the summer months local non-profits see a dramatic drop in donations, this is primarily due to the drop in population. But, recent events have called for necessary lockdowns which has decreased donations even more. Many charity driven events have been cancelled in an effort to stop the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus. But, the need is still there and supplies are needed more now than ever before.

The War on Hunger Campaign has been altered to meet the safety requirements set by both federal and state officials. According to organisers, the event has been minimised to just the food drive and the number of members taking part at a single time will be minimised. Members will be using masks, gloves and disinfectant wipes to ensure donations are safely obtained. Those donating can simply leave their items in the trunk and members of the club will remove them.

The food drive is on Saturday April 11 from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. and will be located at 4228 E. 32nd Street.